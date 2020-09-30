Back

World's first person to be cured of HIV dies from cancer

He suffered a relapse from leukemia, which he was first diagnosed with in 2006.

Julia Yeo | September 30, 2020, 06:44 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

Timothy Ray Brown, the first person in the world who was cured of HIV, has passed away after experiencing a relapse of his cancer.

First patient cured of HIV passes away from leukaemia

Brown, 54, was known as the "Berlin Patient" after he was completely cured of HIV after being treated in Berlin in 2007.

His partner, Tim Hoeffgen broke the news in a post on Facebook, reported Reuters.

"It is with great sadness that I announce that Timothy passed away ... this afternoon surrounded by myself and friends, after a 5 month battle with leukaemia," Hoeffgen wrote.

First person in the world to be cured of HIV

Brown was diagnosed with a HIV infection in 1995 when he was studying in Berlin, and was found with leukaemia in 2006, a cancer affecting the blood and bone marrow, reported LA Times via AP News.

According to Reuters, in 2007, his doctor, Gero Huetter, made a radical attempt in treatment for Brown -- a bone marrow transplant from a donor with a rare genetic mutation known to be HIV-resistant.

While the treatment was risky as it was untested, it managed to cure Brown of HIV and he recovered from his cancer as well.

He became a beacon of hope for the medical field, proving that HIV could be cured.

After he was cured, Brown helped medical specialists with researching towards a cure, said Steven Deeks, an AIDS specialist at UC San Francisco who worked with Brown before.

"We took pieces of his gut, we took pieces of his lymph nodes. Every time he was asked to do something, he showed up with amazing grace," Deeks said.

Experienced cancer relapse, terminally ill

However, it was revealed earlier this month that his cancer had returned, and he was already terminally ill.

Before he passed away on Sep. 29, 2020, Brown was living in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.

He remained HIV-free since the treatment till his death.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Caroline Reid/Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

Old Chang Kee launching red bean puff with 'real strawberry pastry' from Oct. 2, 2020

For children's day.

September 30, 2020, 06:39 PM

S'pore woman sees delivery man masturbating outside her unit at [email protected] condo

The resident said it was a traumatising event.

September 30, 2020, 06:18 PM

Balloting to pick 1 adjournment motion out of 5 prompts Speaker of Parliament & opposition to comment

Who gets to speak on what and how it is decided is a part of parliamentary process.

September 30, 2020, 06:08 PM

DPM Heng Swee Keat to give ministerial statement on Oct. 5 before debate on Supplementary Supply Bill

The statement is to give context to the Supplementary Supply Bill, which will be tabled and debated.

September 30, 2020, 06:06 PM

Up to 75% off at BHG storewide sale on home appliances & beauty products from Oct 1-4 2020

The sale will be open to BHG cardmembers in-store on Oct. 1, and the public from Oct. 2-4, both in-store and online.

September 30, 2020, 06:01 PM

Indonesian reporter grills empty chair on Covid-19 situation after health minister's no-show

The next logical thing to do.

September 30, 2020, 05:51 PM

‘Without this kind of hope, we cannot survive’: 3 business owners tell us about adapting to Covid-19

How do you deal with something as unexpected as Singapore’s tourism industry being hit by a global pandemic? We spoke with three business owners to find out.

September 30, 2020, 05:30 PM

More than 60 million Indians may have caught Covid-19

Widespread Covid-19 transmission.

September 30, 2020, 05:13 PM

Thai dessert store at Suntec City specialises in mango items, ranging from drinks to sticky rice

And everything in between.

September 30, 2020, 05:09 PM

Taiwanese woman in S'pore wants to bring son, 3, back to Taiwan as it is 'safer there', denied by court

The woman is not allowed to take her son overseas without the child's father's approval.

September 30, 2020, 04:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.