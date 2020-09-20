Man panics when baby goes 'missing' from pram, realises baby's strapped to him

A video circulating online shows a man, presumably a father, panicking after realising that his baby is not in its pram.

In the video, it took a while for the father to realise that his baby was strapped to his chest on a baby carrier all along.

A 36-second clip of the video posted on Facebook has since garnered more than 87,000 shares and 46,000 reactions since it was posted on Sep. 14.

Baby went "missing"

The video started off with the man absentmindedly using his phone with one hand, while pushing the pram back and forth with the other.

After a moment, the man looked down at the pram, only to realise that his baby was not in it.

Looks around frantically

He panicked and looked around, apparently in the frantic search of his missing child, while his baby dangled from its carrier.

After a few moments, he looked down and realised that his child has been strapped to his chest all along.

He gave the baby a few reassuring pats, probably intended for himself.

That was close.

Top photo via 許佳盈 on Facebook