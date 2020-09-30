Electricity tariff for all households to rise by 9.3% from Oct. to Dec. 2020

Electricity tariffs for all households will increase by 9.3 per cent, or an average of 1.83 cents per kWh, before Goods and Services Tax (GST), for the period from Oct. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020.

According to SP Group, the increase in tariffs for the upcoming quarter is due to higher energy costs, which forms a major component of the electricity tariff, and is paid to power generation companies.

The remaining components of the tariff remain unchanged.

Average monthly bill for four-room HDB flats will rise by S$7.01

The electricity tariffs are reviewed quarterly based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), who is the electricity industry regulator.

These revised tariffs have been approved by the authority.

For households, the electricity tariff, before GST, will increase from 19.60 to 21.43 cents per kWh for the upcoming quarter, and the average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room HDB flats will increase by S$7.01, before GST.

According to SP Group, the revised tariff and that of the preceding quarter are the lowest in the last three years.

