Back

Electricity tariff for all households to rise by 9.3% from Oct. to Dec. 2020

This is due to higher energy costs.

Jason Fan | September 30, 2020, 01:36 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

Electricity tariffs for all households will increase by 9.3 per cent, or an average of 1.83 cents per kWh, before Goods and Services Tax (GST), for the period from Oct. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020.

According to SP Group, the increase in tariffs for the upcoming quarter is due to higher energy costs, which forms a major component of the electricity tariff, and is paid to power generation companies.

The remaining components of the tariff remain unchanged.

Average monthly bill for four-room HDB flats will rise by S$7.01

The electricity tariffs are reviewed quarterly based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), who is the electricity industry regulator.

These revised tariffs have been approved by the authority.

For households, the electricity tariff, before GST, will increase from 19.60 to 21.43 cents per kWh for the upcoming quarter, and the average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room HDB flats will increase by S$7.01, before GST.

Image via SP Group.

According to SP Group, the revised tariff and that of the preceding quarter are the lowest in the last three years.

Image via SP Group.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Unsplash.

Amazon taking up 3 floors in Asia Square Tower 1: Bloomberg

Expanding.

September 30, 2020, 01:18 PM

Dog grooming instructor in S'pore allegedly threatened his students & mistreated dog

He allegedly previously threw a dog in a fit of anger.

September 30, 2020, 12:44 PM

Pest control man nervously tries to catch squirming snake at S'pore Poly is another case of wildlife mishandling: Acres

NParks is investigating the incident and the company has signed up for an animal management course.

September 30, 2020, 12:02 PM

You can kayak in 'ulu' mangroves along Sungei Simpang near Sembawang

Unwind in nature.

September 30, 2020, 11:43 AM

Joy Luck Teahouse opening 2nd outlet at Bugis Junction after long queues for egg tarts at ION Orchard

Fast.

September 30, 2020, 11:23 AM

MCCY does not plan to fine people who don't take down S'pore flag after Sep. 30

Action will only be taken in cases of 'deliberate disrespect'.

September 30, 2020, 10:40 AM

Night walk at Old Changi Hospital, 'most haunted spot in S'pore', happening on Oct. 17, 2020

Adventure in measured doses.

September 30, 2020, 08:44 AM

Dozens of countries testing Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccines in hopes to be first to receive limited doses

How China exerts soft power.

September 30, 2020, 01:39 AM

S'porean man, 24, gets 5 years jail & 5 strokes caning for selling 4.93g of weed

Not even 5g.

September 30, 2020, 01:01 AM

Man, 23, arrested in Choa Chu Kang after allegedly slicing own arm with object during incident

Woman with blood on her face was also caught on camera.

September 30, 2020, 12:29 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.