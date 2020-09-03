Back

Dwayne Johnson reveals he got Covid-19 but fought through & 'emerged stronger'

After three weeks.

Mandy How | September 03, 2020, 10:02 AM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

Dwayne Johnson and his family have recovered from Covid-19 after fighting the virus for the past three weeks.

The American-Canadian actor/professional wrestler, also known as The Rock, did not make their condition public prior to this announcement, which was posted to his Instagram page on Sep. 3.

"My wife, Lauren, as well as my two baby girls, and myself, we have all tested positive for Covid-19. And I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," Johnson in the 11-minute video.

The actor, who is 48 this year, has two children with Lauren Hashian: Five-year-old Jasmine Johnson, and two-year-old Tiana Gia Johnson.

View this post on Instagram

We do!!! August 18, 2019 Hawaii @therock ❤️ @hhgarcia41 📷

A post shared by Lauren Hashian (@laurenhashianofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

Some very serious weekend creations going on here. Precision, focus, execution and explaining to my babies that it’s perfectly fine our 🐦 only has one eye, because that’s what makes him so special. Cool? Cool. Let’s eat my loves - daddy needs his carbs 🥞😂 #quarantineblessings #daddysgirls🖤

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

The family had gotten Covid-19 from "very close family friends," whom Johnson emphasises that they continue to "love and trust."

The family friends, who had no idea where they picked up the virus,  were "devastated" that they had passed it to the Johnson family, the actor said.

Thankfully, the Johnson family has not only recovered from their illness, but even emerged stronger from it.

"But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We are on the other end of it. We're on the other side. We are no longer contagious. And we are, thank God, we are healthy and we've gotten through Covid-19 stronger and healthier."

Jasmine and Tiana showed little symptoms, according to Johnson, and bounced back after a little sore throat.

"But Lauren and I, it was a little bit different for Lauren and I, we had a rough go," he added.

In the second half of the video, Johnson shared some takeaways to prevent the virus, and recover stronger from it.

You can watch the full video here:

View this post on Instagram

Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends. DJ 🖤 #controlthecontrollables

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via Dwayne Johnson's Instagram page

WP Sengkang MP & trained economist Jamus Lim: Opposition voters can't be defined as 'free riders'

Can opposition voters be considered free-riders?

September 03, 2020, 09:05 AM

State Courts say sorry to lorry driver who spent two extra days in jail due to officer's error

The State Courts has commenced an internal review.

September 03, 2020, 08:08 AM

McDonald's S'pore brings back Scrambled Egg Burger this Sept. 2020

Get fat this September.

September 03, 2020, 02:58 AM

Neymar tests positive for Covid-19

Along with 2 other PSG players Di Maria and Paredes.

September 03, 2020, 01:36 AM

Foreign media question S'pore's attractiveness to expats after stricter EP & SP requirements

Singapore is one of the top choices for expats to live in due to its low taxes and high standards of living.

September 03, 2020, 12:07 AM

Multiple locations including VivoCity, Sentosa & Orchard Rd visited by Covid-19 cases, 3 community cases unlinked

Update on Sep. 2.

September 02, 2020, 11:11 PM

Fiery exchange between PM Lee & WP's Pritam Singh reveals each leader's fundamental beliefs

A broadside exchange of views.

September 02, 2020, 09:46 PM

S'porean intellectuals Cherian George & Donald Low releasing new book on PAP's struggles in changing S'pore

It will be available for pre-order.

September 02, 2020, 09:30 PM

WP's Faisal Manap suggests broadcasting live parliamentary sessions for added transparency

He also touched on the issues of diversity, race and religion in his parliamentary speech.

September 02, 2020, 09:08 PM

Japan successfully launches manned test drive of flying car

The future is now.

September 02, 2020, 08:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.