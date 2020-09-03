Dwayne Johnson reveals he got Covid-19 but fought through & 'emerged stronger'

Dwayne Johnson and his family have recovered from Covid-19 after fighting the virus for the past three weeks.

The American-Canadian actor/professional wrestler, also known as The Rock, did not make their condition public prior to this announcement, which was posted to his Instagram page on Sep. 3.

"My wife, Lauren, as well as my two baby girls, and myself, we have all tested positive for Covid-19. And I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," Johnson in the 11-minute video.

The actor, who is 48 this year, has two children with Lauren Hashian: Five-year-old Jasmine Johnson, and two-year-old Tiana Gia Johnson.

The family had gotten Covid-19 from "very close family friends," whom Johnson emphasises that they continue to "love and trust."

The family friends, who had no idea where they picked up the virus, were "devastated" that they had passed it to the Johnson family, the actor said.

Thankfully, the Johnson family has not only recovered from their illness, but even emerged stronger from it.

"But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We are on the other end of it. We're on the other side. We are no longer contagious. And we are, thank God, we are healthy and we've gotten through Covid-19 stronger and healthier."

Jasmine and Tiana showed little symptoms, according to Johnson, and bounced back after a little sore throat.

"But Lauren and I, it was a little bit different for Lauren and I, we had a rough go," he added.

In the second half of the video, Johnson shared some takeaways to prevent the virus, and recover stronger from it.

