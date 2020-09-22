Back

Suspected drug trafficker, 63, falls from 9th floor HDB flat & dies during S$700,000 drug raid

More than 5kg of heroin and 1kg of 'Ice' was seized during the raid.

Jason Fan | September 22, 2020, 07:20 PM

More than 5kg of heroin and 1kg of "Ice" were seized during a drug bust conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Sep. 21, 2020.

CNB officers arrested a total of six suspected drug offenders, comprising four men and two women aged between 33 and 65, across multiple locations in Singapore.

During the raid, a 63-year-old male Singaporean climbed out of the HDB flat kitchen window and fell from the ninth floor, Chinese media reported, before CNB officers could gain entry into the unit he was in.

He was pronounced dead by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers who responded to the scene.

Man climbed out of the window as officers tried to enter the unit

In the afternoon of Sep. 21, CNB officers intercepted a vehicle in the vicinity of Sunset Way, and arrested two Singaporeans, a 44-year-old male and 37-year-old female.

The officers conducted a search of the vehicle, and 10 packets containing about 80g of heroin were recovered.

According to CNB, prior to the arrest, the 44-year-old male met up with a 63-year-old Singaporean male.

In a follow-up operation, a separate party of CNB officers raided a unit in the vicinity of Bukit Batok Street 31, where the 63-year-old man, who was suspected of drug trafficking, was believed to be.

The occupants of the unit refused to allow officers into the unit, forcing them to effect forced entry into the unit.

This led to the 63-year-old man climbing out of the kitchen window, where he fell from height, and was pronounced dead by the SCDF officers who responded to the scene.

Almost 5kg of heroin was found in the unit's toilet bowl

A 65-year-old Singaporean male and a 33-year-old female foreign national were arrested in the unit.

A total of 4,790g of heroin, about 1,124g of "Ice", three packets containing about 13g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), and 20 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered from the toilet bowl, and various locations in the unit.

Image via CNB.

CNB officers also found cash amounting to S$174,000, along with various drug paraphernalia, in the unit.

Image via CNB.

In another follow-up operation in the evening of Sep. 21, CNB officers raided a shophouse unit in the vicinity of Tanjong Pagar Road, and arrested two Singaporean men, aged 62 and 64.

About S$700,000 worth of drugs were seized

CNB officers seized a total of 35 packets, containing about 260g of heroin, and 1g of "Ice", from the unit.

According to CNB, investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing, and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) are investigating the death of the 63-year-old Singaporean male.

A total of about 5,130g of heroin, about 1,125 of "Ice", about 13g of NPS, and 20 Erimin-5 tablets, estimated to be worth about S$700,000, were seized in this operation.

CNB said that the total amount of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 2,440 abusers for a week, while the total amount of 1,125g of "Ice" seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 640 abusers for a week.

Top image via CNB.

