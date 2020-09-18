Back

S'pore startup launches anti-hangover supplement that helps combat Asian flush

Maybe your alcoholically-challenged friends can hang out at night too.

Julia Yeo | September 18, 2020, 03:49 PM

A Singaporean startup claims to have come up with a solution for those who are genetically challenged when it comes to alcohol tolerance.

S'porean startup creates drug to combat Asian flush

While it is debatable, many Asians often find it difficult for their bodies to break down alcohol effectively, experiencing unpleasant problems such as flushing, intoxication and hangovers, an issue faced by up to 50 per cent of Southeast Asians.

DrinkAid, a Singaporean startup backed by the Singapore Management University (SMU) has developed a panacea for this problem -- a supplement in which they call "the first complete alcohol defence supplement" catered for Asians.

The product, DrinkAid, is marketed as a natural supplement that comes in the form of a pill that works by breaking down alcohol's main by-product, acetaldehyde, which many Asians often lack the enzyme to break down.

The drug targeted at Asians seems to have gotten positive results during its incubation in SMU, according to the startup.

During its series of experiments, 93 per cent of testers experienced no hangovers the next day, and all testers did not get headaches or nausea from drinking. The intensity of the Asian flush was reduced by about 50 per cent as well.

According to DrinkAid's website, consumers should take two capsules before drinking to prevent flushing, headaches and nausea, and two more after drinking to sober up quickly and prevent hangovers.

S$19.90 for box of 12

One box, each containing 12 capsules, are priced at S$19.90 each. For those who have a more robust social life, six boxes are priced at S$89.90.

For those who aren't sure whether to try, DrinkAid will claim responsibility if the product proves to be ineffective for you, according to their website.

"Here’s our 100 per cent money-back guarantee – If you try DrinkAid and don’t feel at least 50% better after taking it, your purchase is on us."

Check out the DrinkAid website here.

Top image via DrinkAid, Freepik

