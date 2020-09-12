Back

Don Don Donki S'pore to shut down Sweet Potato Factory at Changi Airport T3

A spin-off outlet selling sweet potatoes and related food and beverage items.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 12, 2020, 11:36 AM

Popular Japanese discount store Don Don Donki will be closing its Sweet Potato Factory at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Sep. 13.

The outlet is actually a spin-off selling sweet potatoes and related food and beverage items.

In a Facebook announcement, Don Don Donki said that the sweet potato factory will be closed at 8pm that day.

They thanked patrons for their support as well.

Small and sweet

Opened in May 2019, the Sweet Potato Factory in Changi Airport T3 is actually the smallest outlet in Singapore.

While the post did not mention the reason for closure, it could possibly be due to the drastic decline in footfall due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

That said, Don Don Donki's popularity in Singapore is evident among netizens as many commenters on the Facebook post anticipate new outlets to be open in heartlands such as Toa Payoh and Tampines.

Earlier in July 2020, the store aimed to open 10 outlets in Singapore by 2020.

Currently, most outlets are located in western and central Singapore.

Top image via Joe Nagawa/Google Maps and Don Don Donki Singapore Facebook

