HOME raising funds for acquitted domestic helper to start food business in Indonesia

Getting a fresh start.

Fasiha Nazren | September 06, 2020, 04:20 PM

On Sep. 4, the High Court acquitted Indonesian domestic helper of stealing from her former employers, family of Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong.

The High Court's ruling was the culmination of a four-year saga after she was dismissed by her employer in Oct. 2016 and then accused of stealing more than S$34,000 worth of items.

Raise funds to start food business

In that four years, however, Parti was unable to earn any income.

As such, the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME), a non-governmental organisation for migrant workers in Singapore, has set up a fundraiser for her on Sep. 6, 2020.

The page shared that she intends to start a food business once she is back in Indonesia.

"As she was unable to earn any income for the past four years, your donations will help her rebuild her life and realise her dreams, and allow her to support herself and her family in a sustained way."

As of the time of writing, the organisation has raised more than S$8,000 from over 80 donors, which is about 30 per cent of its S$28,000 goal.

The fundraiser will end on Oct. 31, 2020.

Stayed at HOME's shelter

Parti was represented pro bono by lawyer Anil Balchandiani.

She had stayed at HOME's shelter throughout the last four years after her arrest on Dec. 2, 2016, as her case was heard in Singapore's courts.

In a statement posted to their website, the NGO said that "justice had prevailed".

They also took the opportunity to highlight the systemic difficulties that migrant workers faced when wrongly accused.

"Such migrant workers are left waiting in a foreign country while investigations are ongoing, without any indication of the length of such investigations," they wrote.

Top image from HOME.

