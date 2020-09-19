Back

1 dog rescued from Sembawang temple fire, 3 others dead: SCDF

RIP.

Andrew Koay | September 19, 2020, 02:42 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

An overnight fire at an Admiralty Street temple saw one elderly man conveyed to hospital with breathlessness and no other injuries to humans.

However, some animals housed in the Sembawang God of Wealth Temple were not so lucky.

In response to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed they had found the bodies of three dogs in the aftermath of the fire.

They also managed to rescue one dog.

Transport minister and Sembawang MP Ong Ye Kung revealed that the temple kept seven dogs in total.

View this post on Instagram

Sembawang God of Wealth Temple caught fire last night. Dr @limweekiak and I just visited the temple. The damage is extensive but good that no one was injured. Miraculously, the deities are all intact. The Temple kept 7 dogs and unfortunately, 3 passed away. The #SCDF briefed us on the operations last night. They sent 62 personnel and 12 vehicles, evacuated over 100 residents front the Arcacia home next door. They have been fantastic. @myscdf

A post shared by Ong Ye Kung (@ongyekung) on

Dogs reportedly well-taken care of

The fate of the dogs housed in the temple became a point of concern for some on social media after news of the fire broke.

One social media user wrote that the temple had provided the dogs with a playpen, bed, fan, and water bowl.

She added that she was "sure they are well-taken care of".

Another post on Facebook by Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) wrote that they "genuinely saw love and concern" when speaking to caregivers at the temple.

They animal welfare organisation had visited the temple more than a year ago.

Although the dogs were confined to enclosures in the day, they appeared comfortable in their spaces, and did not choose to step out even when the doors were opened.

They were also allowed to roam the premises at night.

Photo via Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore/Facebook

Photo via Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore/Facebook

CDAS did, however, make an appeal for stricter laws when it comes to the chaining or confining of dogs.

62 Firefighters attended to the incident

According to an SCDF post on Facebook, the fire was confined to the first and second floor of the four-storey temple.

The SCDF was alerted to the incident at 9:15pm on Sep. 18.

62 firefighters attended to the fire, which was eventually put out around midnight before damping down operations began for the next few hours.

Related stories:

Top image from Melissa Tan's Facebook and David King's Twitter account

Autopsy confirms Alien Huang died from heart complications

Huang suffered from a rare heart condition that affects two in 10,000 people.

September 19, 2020, 04:56 PM

Another recycling bin on fire, this time below Block 188 Pasir Ris

Second incident in one day.

September 19, 2020, 04:47 PM

Foreign worker dorms dirty with cockroaches: Dorm operator fined S$118,000, 2 employees fined S$81,000

Unacceptable.

September 19, 2020, 04:27 PM

Thai MP caught looking at nude image in Parliament claims he is being targeted by political rivals

The MP said he had received a message asking for help.

September 19, 2020, 03:50 PM

15 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 19, including 1 community case

Update for Sep. 19.

September 19, 2020, 03:30 PM

The Rock rips off malfunctioning gate from own home as it stopped him from going to work

We are mere mortals.

September 19, 2020, 02:55 PM

Statues of gods undamaged during massive Sembawang God of Wealth Temple fire

Self-protecc.

September 19, 2020, 01:30 PM

US Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer at 87

Ginsburg was well-known as an advocate for gender equality.

September 19, 2020, 12:56 PM

Comment: Openly discussing public service lapses will force both PAP & Opposition to do better

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 19, 2020, 12:11 PM

Firefighters dealt with Sembawang temple fire for more than 5 hours with world's first onsite rehabilitation facility

The operation involved 62 firefighters, 19 emergency vehicles, and seven water jets.

September 19, 2020, 11:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.