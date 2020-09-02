Dog owners in S'pore can now apply for lifetime licence for sterilised dogs

Dog owners can now save some hassle in renewing the licence for your sterilised furkids.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), owners can now apply for a one-time licence for sterilised dogs that is valid for the rest of its life, instead of renewing every three years.

From Sep. 1, all three-year licences for sterilised dogs will automatically change to a one-time licence.

Under the Animals and Birds (Dog Licensing and Control) Rules, all dogs must be licensed.

This is to ensure that dogs in Singapore can be traced and be taken for examination in the event of an outbreak of a disease such as rabies.

Currently, for dogs aged below five months, a one-year licence will cost S$15 per dog. For the first three dogs owned, a one-time licence will cost S$35 per sterilised dog.

You can apply for a new dog licence online via the Pet Animal Licensing System (PALS).

Top photo via NParks/Facebook