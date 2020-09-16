Free-roaming rabbit garden in M'sia is 1,500m above sea level with sub-20°C weather all year

The Mesilau area in Sabah, East Malaysia, is home to the Mesilau Nature Resort where climbers will find one of two main summit routes to nearby Mount Kinabalu.

Hotels, homestays, and even a golf course can be found in the area, along with smaller attractions.

D'mesilau Rabbit Garden is one of those.

Roaming with rabbits

Fluffy rabbits and visitors alike can roam freely on its premises, which feature colourful structures made out of recycled items such as tyres.

Admission details

Visitors can also expect to get up close and personal with the fluffy inhabitants, and even feed them.

According to a signboard at the venue, the entrance fees are as follows:

Non-Malaysians: RM8 (approx. S$2.63)

Adults: RM5 (approx S$1.64)

Children: RM3 (approx S$0.99)

Sub-20°C weather

As the rabbit garden is located more than 1,500m above sea level, visitors can expect temperatures around or below 20°C, all year round.

According to climate-data.org , the annual average temperature in Mesilau is 16.7°C, though it is coolest in the first quarter of the year.

The cool temperature and high altitude can result in a dream-like foggy landscape:

Scenic views

Besides the cool mountain air, one can also take in the view of Mount Kinabalu in the distance, and the hilly surroundings.

Cool.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via D'mesilau Rabbit Garden on Facebook