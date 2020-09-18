M'sia woman, 27, holds tea party after divorcing allegedly emotionally abusive husband

Aira, a 27-year-old English teacher in Malaysia, took to Twitter on Sep. 16, 2020 to share how she celebrated her divorce with a tea party.

The post has since garnered over 1,000 retweets and 3,000 likes.

Divorce not always a bad thing

Her ex-husband had allegedly emotionally abused her while they were married, World Of Buzz reported.

In her Tweet, she said that she is "finally free from abuse" and is now "celebrating freedom".

She also wrote: "Divorce is always seen as a bad thing. But it's not a bad thing when you're finally free from abuse."

Here are some photos:

Negative impact on mental health

According to World Of Buzz, Aira's ex-husband was aware that Aira suffered from an anxiety disorder that she has had since before they began dating.

Later into the marriage, Aira also found that her ex-husband had anger management issues, which had a negative impact on her mental health.

Her ex-husband reportedly asked for the divorce as he could not tolerate Aira's mental health issues. He also did not want to go for marriage counselling.

Currently, Aira has also stopped taking one of her medications, is healthier and mentally stronger.

Supported by friends and family

Aira told World of Buzz she was initially afraid of the stigma of being a divorcee, but have received support from her family and friends.

Aira's family, upon discovering the alleged abuse, also told her that she deserved to be treated better especially since she was in a marriage "that almost cost her her life."

That said, Aira believes that marriage is sacred and divorce should be a last resort.

View the original tweet here:

Divorce is always seen as a bad thing. But it's not a bad thing when you're finally free from abuse. So here is me celebrating freedom. Thank you girls. I just wished I had the brat here too. pic.twitter.com/T7cXYbuQ1g — 🌻A I R A🌻 (@airawr_) September 16, 2020

Top photo via @airawer_ on Twitter