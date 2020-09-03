MP Desmond Tan: Youth effort against climate change is not interest group, take it seriously

First-time Member of Parliament (MP) for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, Desmond Tan, is among the few Members of Parliament who spoke extensively on Singapore's fight against climate change thus far.

Tan is also the Minister of State for the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

"Push for sustainability as key consideration in all our decisions"

Tan said on Sep. 3 that he hopes Singapore can build a livable and sustainable environment. This is among the three main points of his maiden speech.

Climate change is an existential threat that will affect future generations and so Tan urged the government to include sustainability as a key consideration in its decisions.

"We must never stop pushing for sustainability as a key consideration in all our decisions. Sustainability is about meeting the needs of the current generation, without compromising that of the future generations. This has become more pressing than ever with the gathering pace of climate change, and its impact."

High priority issue for youths

Tan recognises that sustainability is of high priority to young Singaporeans, citing studies commissioned by the National Youth Council. Tan said:

"We must take our youth effort seriously because they are not an interest group. They are taking ownership to lead in fighting climate change, to make Singapore, a more livable and sustainable city."

Tan said that youths are also coming forward to create an impact with their efforts on sustainability.

He gave an example of how he met residents who are keen to turn seaweed and mussels into bioplastics which can be used as alternative fuel, clean up beaches, champion rooftop farming and help promote car-lite culture in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

"There is no lack of ideas and energy from all our residents," Tan said.

To harness these ideas, there is a Pasir Ris Sustainability Action Group with over 20 volunteers, across all ages, said Tan.

Tan also committed his support for youths as the Minister of State for MSE, saying that he is excited to be in the ministry which has promised to plan for a green recovery from Covid-19.

He added that MSE will create jobs in the green sector and partner with businesses to create more opportunities to deliver sustainable solutions.

Related stories

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via CNA Parliament video screengrab