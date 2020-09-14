Back

S'pore food deliveryman apologises repeatedly after breaking plant pot, resident tells him not to worry

A little kindness goes a long way.

Tanya Ong | September 14, 2020, 03:08 PM

One food delivery personnel in Singapore got extremely worried after he accidentally broke a resident's flower pot.

Daniel Leow/FB

A Facebook post by Daniel Leow shared his experience with the deliveryman, and how he repeatedly apologised for the accident.

Leow had apparently told him not to worry and to just "leave it to him".

After all, replacing a flower post is an "easy job", he thought.

This incident, however, later triggered some serious reflections, as Leow penned a Facebook post pondering the importance of treating others kindly.

Life is more important than a pot

Realising that some people would have made things difficult for the delivery personnel, Leow mused: "Isn't life more important than a pot?"

He also said that those who make the lives of others difficult would not lead happy lives themselves.

Leow's post, which has gone viral with over 1,000 shares, has also garnered praise for his words of wisdom.

His full post here:

Top photo via Daniel Leow/FB, screenshot via YouTube video (purely for illustrative purposes).

