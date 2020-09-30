Back

S'pore woman sees delivery man masturbating outside her unit at [email protected] condo

The resident said it was a traumatising event.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 30, 2020, 06:18 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

One woman living at the [email protected] condominium allegedly witnessed an obscene act after receiving her package from a Ninja Van delivery man.

The resident said that she saw the delivery man masturbating outside her house after the delivery.

Speaking to Mothership, she said that she saw the man doing the deed through the door's peephole when she was about to throw away the empty box.

It was a "really traumatising event" to her as it is the first time she has encountered such an incident.

She added that she was disgusted and appalled to see the man touching her shoe rack before leaving.

Security guards managed to stop the man

The resident took a video through the peephole as evidence and alerted the security guards who managed to stop the man at the front gate of the condominium.

The police were also alerted and went up to her house to take her statement.

The police confirmed with Mothership that they received a call for assistance at the said location at 11:44am.

A 28-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via screenshot of WhatsApp video from resident and Google Maps

Balloting to pick 1 adjournment motion out of 5 prompts Speaker of Parliament & opposition to comment

Who gets to speak on what and how it is decided is a part of parliamentary process.

September 30, 2020, 06:08 PM

DPM Heng Swee Keat to give ministerial statement on Oct. 5 before debate on Supplementary Supply Bill

The statement is to give context to the Supplementary Supply Bill, which will be tabled and debated.

September 30, 2020, 06:06 PM

Up to 75% off at BHG storewide sale on home appliances & beauty products from Oct 1-4 2020

The sale will be open to BHG cardmembers in-store on Oct. 1, and the public from Oct. 2-4, both in-store and online.

September 30, 2020, 06:01 PM

Indonesian reporter grills empty chair on Covid-19 situation after health minister's no-show

The next logical thing to do.

September 30, 2020, 05:51 PM

‘Without this kind of hope, we cannot survive’: 3 business owners tell us about adapting to Covid-19

How do you deal with something as unexpected as Singapore’s tourism industry being hit by a global pandemic? We spoke with three business owners to find out.

September 30, 2020, 05:30 PM

More than 60 million Indians may have caught Covid-19

Widespread Covid-19 transmission.

September 30, 2020, 05:13 PM

Thai dessert store at Suntec City specialises in mango items, ranging from drinks to sticky rice

And everything in between.

September 30, 2020, 05:09 PM

Taiwanese woman in S'pore wants to bring son, 3, back to Taiwan as it is 'safer there', denied by court

The woman is not allowed to take her son overseas without the child's father's approval.

September 30, 2020, 04:08 PM

9 HDB multi-storey carparks to have rooftop urban farms, can produce 1,600 tonnes of vegetables per year

Part of the plan to produce more food locally.

September 30, 2020, 04:01 PM

23 Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 30, 3 cases in the community

Latest update.

September 30, 2020, 03:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.