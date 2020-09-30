One woman living at the [email protected] condominium allegedly witnessed an obscene act after receiving her package from a Ninja Van delivery man.

The resident said that she saw the delivery man masturbating outside her house after the delivery.

Speaking to Mothership, she said that she saw the man doing the deed through the door's peephole when she was about to throw away the empty box.

It was a "really traumatising event" to her as it is the first time she has encountered such an incident.

She added that she was disgusted and appalled to see the man touching her shoe rack before leaving.

Security guards managed to stop the man

The resident took a video through the peephole as evidence and alerted the security guards who managed to stop the man at the front gate of the condominium.

The police were also alerted and went up to her house to take her statement.

The police confirmed with Mothership that they received a call for assistance at the said location at 11:44am.

A 28-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via screenshot of WhatsApp video from resident and Google Maps