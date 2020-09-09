2-storey Decathlon at Centrepoint opens on Sep. 12

Decathlon Orchard, located at The Centrepoint, will open its doors on Sep. 12, 2020 at 10am.

The two-storey store will offer over 5,000 products across 60 sports ranging from sports apparel to equipments for indoor and outdoor activities.

The outlet takes up two levels, each taking up four units.

Decathlon has become the de facto anchor tenant of the mall.

Here are some photos of its interior:

Virtual Reality test zones

The outlet will also have Virtual Reality (VR) test zones where shoppers will be able to simulate experiences.

For example, those who want to purchase a tent can simulate an immersive camping experience in day or night settings.

Other test zones, with basketball hoops and running tracks, will enable shoppers to "mimic the sport" and try out products.

3D measures of foot size

Decathlon Orchard will also offer a 3D morphological machine located at the running aisle.

Shoppers can get accurate and personalised 3D measures of their foot size and gait.

This will help shoppers to purchase the right shoes in the correct size for themselves.

Event spaces for free sports classes

The store will offer event spaces to conduct free sports classes for its members.

In celebration of its opening, Decathlon Orchard will also offer a series of sports classes via livestream on Sep. 12 and 13.

Here is the schedule:

Shoppers can attend Yoga and Strength and Conditioning sessions from their home.

Sustainability

In an effort to be "sportingly sustainable", Decathlon Orchard also announced that no paper will be used to display product information.

Decathlon recently launched its Decathlon App that allows customers to scan product tags to retrieve information and reviews.

The app will also feature a Scan&Pay function to make purchases on the go.

They will be able to collect their products in two hours at any of Decathlon's seven Click & Collect stores.

Shoppers can also opt for home delivery.

In addition, this year, Decathlon Singapore replaced its blue bags with a 100 per cent eco-friendly version.

The blue bag is now made out of recycled polyester.

Opening

Decathlon Orchard will open on Sep. 12 at 10am. The first 100 store visitors will receive a free goodie bag.

Customers who spend S$80 and above in a single transaction via the Decathlon App can participate in a Spin and Win contest.

Decathlon Orchard

Address: 176 Orchard Rd, The Centrepoint, #01-14/15/16/17 #02-07 & #02-11 Singapore 238843

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 10am to 10pm

Top photo via Decathlon