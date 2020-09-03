Back

Mother elephant grieves over loss of its calf after road accident in Johor

RIP little one.

Sumita Thiagarajan | September 03, 2020, 03:28 PM

A video of a distressed mother elephant nudging its dead calf's body has been making rounds on the internet.

The young elephant has reportedly died in a road accident along Jalan Mawai in Johor on September 1.

Mother elephant tries to wake its calf up

In the video uploaded to the Facebook page, Orang Kota - Tinggi, the mother elephant is seen standing over and walking around the young elephant's carcass.

The caption of the Facebook post wrote:

What mother doesn't love her child? She still tried to wake her child up even thought it's no longer alive. Be careful everyone, in life we share everything.

A photo of the car that was allegedly involved in the accident was found in the comment section:

According to Yahoo, comments left on the post highlighted that drivers should not be driving fast on roads that animals use, and that human developments have led to animals being displaced from their natural habitats.

In another post on Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis Facebook page, footage that provided a closer view of the mother elephant standing over its child's unresponsive body was posted:

A photo of the baby elephant was seen in the comments:

Elephants have been observed to visit the carcass of their dead family members, and stand over the body, almost as if they were grieving the passing of the dead member, as reported by National Geographic.

Top images via Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis FB and Orang Kota-Tinggi/FB

