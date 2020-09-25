Back

Local celebrity Darren Lim offering private cruises on his yacht

He previously lived onboard the yacht for several years.

Tanya Ong | September 25, 2020, 10:58 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

Local actor Darren Lim is now offering his yacht for private charter with him as the boat captain.

In an interview with Lianhe Wanbao, 48-year-old Lim said that many Singaporeans enjoy travelling, but are now unable to go overseas due to the Covid-19 situation.

He added that many have also neglected the areas around Singapore's waters, such as the surrounding islands.

Therefore, Lim hopes to turn this situation into a business opportunity with a two-day-one-night cruise on board his yacht, Gracefully.

View this post on Instagram

First charter after CB and its a wet wet day. Still very happy. Our guest really enjoying themselves. #ximulasail

A post shared by darrenlim (@darrenlim72) on

Wanbao went on a two-day one-night trip on Lim's yacht, accompanied by Lim — the captain — and his assistant.

The cruise started at Sentosa ONE°15 Marina Club, at 10am.

The journey was a six-hour ride north before they spent the night near Pulau Ubin. The yacht returned to Sentosa the next day at 6pm.

"There are still many things to see and do in Singapore!" he said.

The cost of this cruise is unclear, but a four-hour chartered cruise on board the Gracefully starts from S$1,070 for weekday trips.

Inside the Gracefully

According to Singapore Yacht Charter, the yacht features an air-conditioned interior saloon with three cabins, but only one cabin will be open for the charterer's use.

Here are some photos of it:

Via Singapore Yacht Charter.

Via Singapore Yacht Charter.

Via Singapore Yacht Charter.

The yacht can accommodate 20 people, but due to Covid-19 safe distancing measures, the maximum capacity is now 10 persons.

Lived on the yacht for four years

Lim had lived on the yacht for four years with his wife, former actress Evelyn Tan, and his two kids, before they moved back to shore.

The yacht was made available for charter after that.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, Lim shared that his children adapted to the life really well at that time. Even though the space was small, they all led very happy and simple lives.

He also told Wanbao that the four years on the boat has taught him a lot of life skills, such as cooking, repair, wood work and more.

"On board the boat, my life is all about consistent learning," he said.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo via Darren Lim/IG, Ximula Sail

4% interest rate floor for Special, MediSave & Retirement Account funds extended 1 year till Dec. 31, 2021

Status quo.

September 25, 2020, 11:15 AM

DBS CEO on online allegations: I don't need to make pronouncements as actions speak louder than words

The panelists discussed topics related to leadership and what they considered integral tenets of good leadership.

September 25, 2020, 10:53 AM

East Coast Lagoon Food Village will be closed from Nov 2020 to Feb 2021 for renovation

For three months.

September 25, 2020, 10:36 AM

Banks, including DBS, OCBC & UOB in S'pore, moved S$2.7 trillion in shady money, explained

Mothership Explains: Banks all over the world, including Singapore banks have been identified in the FinCEN Files. We explain what was found in the documents and why it matters.

September 25, 2020, 08:51 AM

Uncle Roger impressed by Gordon Ramsay's fried rice, no 'Haiyah'

Not haiyah.

September 24, 2020, 11:42 PM

345,000 used condoms washed, dried & to be resold in southern Vietnam, those involved arrested

Boiled to clean them first.

September 24, 2020, 11:16 PM

Safety officer & project manager jailed 2 & 3 months respectively: Worker killed in 2017 Changi Airport construction accident

Case concluded.

September 24, 2020, 11:02 PM

Covid-19 gets Zlatan Ibrahimović

He is currently quarantined at home.

September 24, 2020, 10:13 PM

Covid-19: No new locations visited by confirmed cases, 42 cases discharged

This brings the total number of cases to 57,654.

September 24, 2020, 09:52 PM

Bali residents to be offered free tours & staycations as part of tourism preparedness trial

Whoa.

September 24, 2020, 09:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.