Local celebrity Darren Lim offering private cruises on his yacht

Local actor Darren Lim is now offering his yacht for private charter with him as the boat captain.

In an interview with Lianhe Wanbao, 48-year-old Lim said that many Singaporeans enjoy travelling, but are now unable to go overseas due to the Covid-19 situation.

He added that many have also neglected the areas around Singapore's waters, such as the surrounding islands.

Therefore, Lim hopes to turn this situation into a business opportunity with a two-day-one-night cruise on board his yacht, Gracefully.

Wanbao went on a two-day one-night trip on Lim's yacht, accompanied by Lim — the captain — and his assistant.

The cruise started at Sentosa ONE°15 Marina Club, at 10am.

The journey was a six-hour ride north before they spent the night near Pulau Ubin. The yacht returned to Sentosa the next day at 6pm.

"There are still many things to see and do in Singapore!" he said.

The cost of this cruise is unclear, but a four-hour chartered cruise on board the Gracefully starts from S$1,070 for weekday trips.

Inside the Gracefully

According to Singapore Yacht Charter, the yacht features an air-conditioned interior saloon with three cabins, but only one cabin will be open for the charterer's use.

Here are some photos of it:

The yacht can accommodate 20 people, but due to Covid-19 safe distancing measures, the maximum capacity is now 10 persons.

Lived on the yacht for four years

Lim had lived on the yacht for four years with his wife, former actress Evelyn Tan, and his two kids, before they moved back to shore.

The yacht was made available for charter after that.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, Lim shared that his children adapted to the life really well at that time. Even though the space was small, they all led very happy and simple lives.

He also told Wanbao that the four years on the boat has taught him a lot of life skills, such as cooking, repair, wood work and more.

"On board the boat, my life is all about consistent learning," he said.

Top photo via Darren Lim/IG, Ximula Sail