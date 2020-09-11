Single dad appeals to Lasalle students for unwanted design books, as son, 10, aspires to be architect

[Update on Sep. 11, 10:27pm: We have removed the means of contacting the family at the Father's request, as they have been inundated with offers.]

An earnest note by a single father, who is appealing for educational resources for his son, has gone viral on Twitter.

The note was pasted on a wall by the water cooler, near the SIA Theatre in Lasalle.

A student (@maccasbtre) who spotted the note took a photo of it and posted it to the social media platform.

"Hi students, I live in Hougang and have a 10-year-old who inspires to become an architect or a developer in the future. I am a single dad, if you have any free time or unwanted design books on 3D drawings, please contact me."

The Twitter user also urged her followers to "rt and help this guy and this 10-year-old son."

At time of writing, her post has gotten almost 2,000 retweets.

Speaking to Mothership, the father, who requested to remain anonymous, said that he was trying to gather the resources that would allow his son to pursue his interest.

He added that he could pay for some of the books, but just needed to find out more on the subject in order to better support his son.

This is especially so as architecture books can be quite costly.

He pasted the note at Lasalle as he is usually around Rochor during lunch time.

Visiting property launches to look at building models

The father, who has a bachelor's degree in environmental safety and a diploma in mechanical engineering, revealed that his son has an interest in 2D and 3D drawings of modern houses and buildings.

Since young, Gabriel would visit condominium launches to look at building models.

Father and son would also walk around private estates, so that they can admire the different design of each house.

In his free time, Gabriel watches National Geographic videos on building structures and related topics.

The child also plays games that allow him to build farms and cities.

Once, according to his father, Gabriel spent S$1,600 on in-game credits without permission.

Fortunately, his father managed to retrieve the sum.

That was when he figured that Gabriel was really interested in the field.

