New bicycle rental outlet opens near Jurong Lake Gardens, S$8/hour rental

GoCycling has opened a new outlet near Jurong Lake Gardens.

6 outlets now

This is in addition to their five other manned outlets.

East Coast Park carpark C4

West Coast Park carpark 2

Changi Beach carpark C1

Punggol Jetty (Coney Island)

Punggol Park

Recommended cycling routes

You can rent a mountain bike for S$8 an hour.

You can also put down a S$50 refundable deposit if you intend on returning the bike to any of their other outlets from the new one near Jurong Lake Gardens.

They also recommended these cycling routes if you do intend to do this:

Western Adventure Loop (to GoCycling @ West Coast Park

Coast2Coast Trail (to GoCycling @ Punggol Jetty)

Half Round-Island (to GoCycling @ Changi Beach Park C1)

Where

Here is the address for the new outlet:

Address: 353 Jurong East Street 31 #01-119 Singapore 600353

Phone: 88909181

Image from NParks and Gocycling