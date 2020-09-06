Back

New bicycle rental outlet opens near Jurong Lake Gardens, S$8/hour rental

Scenic.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 06, 2020, 10:43 AM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

GoCycling has opened a new outlet near Jurong Lake Gardens.

6 outlets now

This is in addition to their five other manned outlets.

  • East Coast Park carpark C4

  • West Coast Park carpark 2

  • Changi Beach carpark C1

  • Punggol Jetty (Coney Island)

  • Punggol Park

Recommended cycling routes

You can rent a mountain bike for S$8 an hour.

You can also put down a S$50 refundable deposit if you intend on returning the bike to any of their other outlets from the new one near Jurong Lake Gardens.

They also recommended these cycling routes if you do intend to do this:

  • Western Adventure Loop (to GoCycling @ West Coast Park

  • Coast2Coast Trail (to GoCycling @ Punggol Jetty)

  • Half Round-Island (to GoCycling @ Changi Beach Park C1)

Where

Here is the address for the new outlet:

Address: 353 Jurong East Street 31 #01-119 Singapore 600353

Phone: 88909181

Image from NParks and Gocycling

Snow City S'pore launches coldest shooting arena for close quarter battles & target shooting

Like paintball but not as warm.

September 06, 2020, 11:53 AM

M1 & Starhub fined S$400,000 & S$210,000 respectively for internet disruptions: IMDA

IMDA says they take such matters seriously, especially at a time when many are working and studying from home.

September 06, 2020, 11:31 AM

North side is the best & wildest side in S’pore. Fight me.

Wow.

September 06, 2020, 10:56 AM

Seletar Mall & Waterway Point visited by Covid-19 cases, 3 new clusters emerge at dorms

There were 34 new cases, 3 of which were from the community.

September 05, 2020, 11:38 PM

Special 35th Anniversary Super Mario Bros edition Game & Watch console available on Nov. 13 for S$68

It's-a-me!

September 05, 2020, 10:27 PM

Helplines & migrant worker ambassadors help address mental health issues faced by isolated workers in dorms

September 05, 2020, 07:21 PM

MOH to expand Covid-19 testing to community groups that frequently interact with the public

MOH is also expanding its testing to more community groups.

September 05, 2020, 07:06 PM

'Great Pretender' anime features S'pore landmarks & scenery

Once again, in 2D.

September 05, 2020, 06:36 PM

183 imported Covid-19 cases from India, 46 from Philippines since April 2020

Singapore saw a total of 292 imported Covid-19 cases (non-Singaporeans) in the five months between April 1 and August 31.

September 05, 2020, 06:28 PM

SBS Transit bus captain verbally abused & accused of racism gets gifts, handwritten note from public

As encouragement and show of support.

September 05, 2020, 06:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.