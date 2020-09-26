Back

M'sia hopeful for leisure travel between S'pore from early 2021

Leisure.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 26, 2020, 12:14 PM

Travel bubbles might be the way forward for countries in a Covid-19 landscape.

Tourism Malaysia's director-general, Musa Yusof, was discussing the possibility of travel bubbles between their immediate ASEAN neighbours in an interview with RTM's Bicara Naratif. Provided the Covid-19 situation is kept under control.

According to Malay Mail's reporting of the interview, the topic of cross-border travel for leisure was brought up.

Musa said that in terms of tourism, they should see some "movement by the first quarter of the next year", such as green travel bubbles.

Malay Mail noted Musa's stance that Tourism Malaysia is more focused on cross-border travel within their immediate neighbours, rather than a worldwide opening for tourists.

Musa also pointed to the current cross-border travel allowed for essential services between Malaysia and Singapore, and said if this arrangement continues without anything untoward, a progression to leisure travel will commence.

The four nations Musa mentioned as potential leisure travel partners in the interview were Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, and Indonesia.

It was announced earlier in late July that there will be two schemes — the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) and the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) — in place to facilitate cross-border travel between Singapore and Malaysia.

Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, the 18th Menteri Besar of Johor, also said that borders should be reopened as soon as possible. According to The Star, the state government is not "capable of finding employment for 100,000 Malaysians" who might lose their jobs due to the border closure.

Image from Andrew Koay

