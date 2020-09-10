Back

All-you-can-eat crab, including Alaskan King & Chilli Crab, at MBS from Sep 14-20, 2020

Fierce.

Siti Hawa | September 10, 2020, 02:57 PM

Rise Restaurant at Marina Bay Sands is offering a buffet with over 15 types of crabs from Sep. 14-20, 2020 for their Crabs Special nights.

During this period, guests can expect more than 15 crab dishes such as:

  • Alaskan King Crab

  • Grilled Snow Crab with Spicy Cajun Butter

  • Singapore Style Chilli Crab with Fried Mantou

  • Soft-shell Crab

  • Flower Crab

  • Baby Crab

Here are some photos from their previous crab buffet:

Photo via Rise Restaurant on Facebook

Photo via Rise Restaurant on Instagram

Photo via Rise Restaurant on Instagram

Photo via Rise Restaurant on Instagram

Details

Photo via Rise Restaurant on Facebook

The buffet is priced at :

  • S$108 per adult

  • S$38 per child

You can also opt for free-flow RENKU Lager for a buffet price of S$128 per adult.

Do note that the prices are before taxes. Sands Rewards members can get 15 per cent off.

In line with safe distancing measures, digital menus and an a la carte style buffet where food is served to your table have been introduced.

Advance reservation is required, and you can do so by:

Rise Restaurant, Marina Bay Sands

Address: 10 Bayfront Ave, Tower 1 Lobby Hotel, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018956

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 6:30am to 10:30pm

View the post here:

Top photo via Rise Restaurant on Facebook and Instagram

