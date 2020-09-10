All-you-can-eat crab, including Alaskan King & Chilli Crab, at MBS from Sep 14-20, 2020

Rise Restaurant at Marina Bay Sands is offering a buffet with over 15 types of crabs from Sep. 14-20, 2020 for their Crabs Special nights.
During this period, guests can expect more than 15 crab dishes such as:
- Alaskan King Crab
- Grilled Snow Crab with Spicy Cajun Butter
- Singapore Style Chilli Crab with Fried Mantou
- Soft-shell Crab
- Flower Crab
- Baby Crab
Here are some photos from their previous crab buffet:
Details
The buffet is priced at :
- S$108 per adult
- S$38 per child
You can also opt for free-flow RENKU Lager for a buffet price of S$128 per adult.
Do note that the prices are before taxes. Sands Rewards members can get 15 per cent off.
In line with safe distancing measures, digital menus and an a la carte style buffet where food is served to your table have been introduced.
Advance reservation is required, and you can do so by:
- Calling 6688 5525
- Emailing [email protected]
Rise Restaurant, Marina Bay Sands
Address: 10 Bayfront Ave, Tower 1 Lobby Hotel, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018956
Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 6:30am to 10:30pm
Top photo via Rise Restaurant on Facebook and Instagram
