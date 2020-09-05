Back

S'pore Covid-19 vaccine will be prioritised for those who are more likely to be exposed: MOH

The government is also monitoring the progress of vaccines around the world.

Matthias Ang | September 05, 2020, 11:19 AM

Singapore is currently supporting the effort between Duke-NUS Medical School and U.S. biotechnology company, Arcturus Therapeutics, to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, Minister Gan Kim Yong stated in a written reply to Parliament on Sep. 4.

For Singapore' own approach in rolling out a vaccine, he added that the aim is to first protect vulnerable individuals, and those who are more likely to be exposed to infection while progressively expanding its coverage to the rest of the population.

Adding that the vaccination strategy will be adapted as more information from various vaccine candidates become available, Gan said:

"The vaccination strategy and schedule would depend on several factors including the suitability of different vaccines for different population subgroups and the quantity of vaccines available at any point in time."

The government is watching the progress of Covid-19 vaccines worldwide

Gan further stated that the government was monitoring the progress of Covid-19 vaccines around the world and added that Singapore was in ongoing discussions with other pharmaceutical companies that were developing Covid-19 vaccines as well.

He highlighted that Singapore was also involved in international discussions to accelerate development and promote equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

This includes working with the World Health Organisation (WHO), Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi), and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and other countries to establish a joint effort called the Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility.

Gan said, "Ensuring equitable access to vaccines will help to better contain and eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic, not just in Singapore but also globally."

