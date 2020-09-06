Back

40 new Covid-19 cases, 4 cases in the community

This brings the total number of cases to 57,022.

Kayla Wong | September 06, 2020, 03:20 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that there are 40 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of Sunday, Sep. 6, 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,022.

Based on preliminary investigations, there are four new cases in the community, all of whom are Work Pass holders.

There are 13 imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be released by MOH tonight.

Number of cases in September

Sep. 1: 40

Sep. 2: 49

Sep. 3: 48

Sep. 4: 40

Sep. 5: 34

Sep. 6: 40

