Seletar Mall & Waterway Point visited by Covid-19 cases, 3 new clusters emerge at dorms

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 34 Covid-19 new cases on Sep. 5.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 56,982.

3 community cases

There are three new cases in the community, one of whom is a Singaporean and two are work pass holders.

Two of the cases (Cases 57079 and 57098) were detected as a result of MOH's Rostered Routine Testing of workers in the construction, marine, and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories.

The remaining case (Case 57082) had travelled to Malaysia, but was denied entry at the airport due to administrative reasons.

He had been tested negative while in Malaysia, and placed on SHN at a dedicated facility upon arrival in Singapore.

He was then tested positive while serving his SHN.

2 Imported cases

There are also two new imported cases, who have all been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon their arrival in Singapore.

Case 57092 is a citizen who returned from India on Aug. 24. Case 57107 is a citizen who returned to Singapore from Australia on Aug. 25.

All of them were placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

3 new clusters

New Covid-19 clusters have emerged from 3 dormitories:

Nine of the earlier confirmed cases have now been linked to form a new cluster at Cochrane Lodge I (51 Admiralty Road West).

17 of the earlier confirmed cases have now been linked to form a new cluster at Mandai Lodge I (460 Mandai Road).

11 of the earlier confirmed cases have now been linked to form a new cluster at Tuas South Dormitory (1 Tuas South Street 12).

Discharged cases

93 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 56,267 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 50 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit. 638 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

2 new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There were two new locations added to the list today:

Aug. 26, 2pm to 3pm — The Seletar Mall (33 Sengkang West)

Aug. 25, 12.30pm to 2pm — Waterway Point (83 Punggol Central)

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. However, as a precautionary measure, people who had been to these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

Here is the full list of locations:

Top image via Waterway Point Facebook and Seletar Mall website