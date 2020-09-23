Back

12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 23, 1 case in community

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Ashley Tan | September 23, 2020, 03:20 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 12 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Sep. 23).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,639.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there is one new case in the community, who is a Work Pass holder.

There are also four imported cases, who have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in September

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of September so far:

Sep. 1: 40

Sep. 2: 49

Sep. 3: 48

Sep. 4: 40

Sep. 5: 34

Sep. 6: 40

Sep. 7: 22

Sep. 8: 47

Sep. 9: 75

Sep. 10: 63

Sep. 11: 87

Sep. 12: 42

Sep. 13: 49

Sep. 14: 48

Sep. 15: 34

Sep. 16: 27

Sep. 17: 18

Sep. 18: 11

Sep. 19: 15

Sep. 20: 18

Sep. 21: 31

Sep. 22: 21

Sep. 23: 12

Top photo from Clean and Green Singapore / FB

Travellers entering S'pore from India need certified labs Covid-19 test results

If not, they will be denied entry.

September 23, 2020, 03:14 PM

MHA: No discrimination in executing S'poreans over foreigners

MHA also clarifies why Syed Suhail's letter ended up in AGC.

September 23, 2020, 02:32 PM

Airlines want Covid-19 testing & no quarantine, because they are dying

Lost revenues due to Covid-19 in the aviation industry is expected to exceed S$546 billion.

September 23, 2020, 01:47 PM

Thai Airways allowing people to pay S$126 to be flight attendant for a day

The plane is a mockup cabin.

September 23, 2020, 12:48 PM

Anwar Ibrahim says he has 'strong, formidable, convincing majority' to form next M'sian govt

Could Anwar be Malaysia's next Prime Minister?

September 23, 2020, 12:35 PM

NUS looking to launch new college in 2021 blending humanities & sciences

College of Humanities & Sciences could be launched as early as 2021.

September 23, 2020, 11:43 AM

Visitors to Sentosa's beaches must make advance bookings for peak periods from Oct. 17

This applies to Tanjong, Palawan, and Siloso beaches.

September 23, 2020, 11:17 AM

Longchamp x Pokémon collection available in S'pore from Oct. 13, 2020

The bags will be available at all Longchamp boutiques in Singapore from Oct. 13, 2020.

September 23, 2020, 11:07 AM

Popular Hong Kong cafe Cupping Room with all-day breakfast set to open in S'pore on Oct. 10

Coming soon.

September 23, 2020, 10:19 AM

Xi Jinping: China no intention of fighting 'Cold War or hot one' with any country

Narrow differences and resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation.

September 23, 2020, 01:20 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.