12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 23, 1 case in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 12 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Sep. 23).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,639.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there is one new case in the community, who is a Work Pass holder.

There are also four imported cases, who have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in September

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of September so far:

Sep. 1: 40

Sep. 2: 49

Sep. 3: 48

Sep. 4: 40

Sep. 5: 34

Sep. 6: 40

Sep. 7: 22

Sep. 8: 47

Sep. 9: 75

Sep. 10: 63

Sep. 11: 87

Sep. 12: 42

Sep. 13: 49

Sep. 14: 48

Sep. 15: 34

Sep. 16: 27

Sep. 17: 18

Sep. 18: 11

Sep. 19: 15

Sep. 20: 18

Sep. 21: 31

Sep. 22: 21

Sep. 23: 12

Top photo from Clean and Green Singapore / FB