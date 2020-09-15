Back

34 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 15, 6 imported cases placed on SHN upon arrival

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Jane Zhang | September 15, 2020, 03:40 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 34 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Sep. 15).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,488.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there are no cases in the community.

There are also six imported cases. They were all placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Daily cases in August

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of September so far:

Sep. 1: 40

Sep. 2: 49

Sep. 3: 48

Sep. 4: 40

Sep. 5: 34

Sep. 6: 40

Sep. 7: 22

Sep. 8: 47

Sep. 9: 75

Sep. 10: 63

Sep. 11: 87

Sep. 12: 42

Sep. 13: 49

Sep. 14: 48

Sep. 15: 34

Top photo via Facebook / National Environment Agency (NEA).

