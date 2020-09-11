87 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 11, no cases in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 87 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of Friday, Sep. 11, 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,316.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there are no cases in the community.

There are 14 imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

MOH said that among the 73 cases residing in dormitories today, 33 are from Avery Lodge Dormitory, the majority of whom had been placed on quarantine earlier and were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as the ministry's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing.

This allows MOH to pick up cases in the dormitory early, including asymptomatic ones, so that they are able to ring-fence them quickly to prevent further transmission.

Number of cases in September so far

Here are the daily number of cases in September:

Sep. 1: 40

Sep. 2: 49

Sep. 3: 48

Sep. 4: 40

Sep. 5: 34

Sep. 6: 40

Sep. 7: 22

Sep. 8: 47

Sep. 9: 75

Sep. 10: 63

Sep. 11: 87

Top image by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

