8 F&B outlets ordered to close, 32 individuals fined in S'pore for violating Covid-19 measures

Eight more food and beverage outlets have been ordered to close, while 14 outlets and 32 individuals have been issued fines for breaching Safe Management Measures (SMMs), Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment said in a release on Sep. 29, 2020.

Details of Offences

1) On Sep. 12, officers detected a group of eight individuals seated across two tables and intermingling at Brewerkz, 30 Merchant Road, Riverside Point, #01-07, at 8.45pm.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) issued an order requiring the operator to close the premises for a period of 10 days from Sep. 25 to Oct. 4, 2020 (both dates inclusive).

2) On Sep. 16, officers arrived at 10.45pm and observed patrons at two tables consuming alcohol at Siam Square Mookata Pte Ltd at 3 Punggol Point Road, #02-01, The Punggol Settlement.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) issued an order requiring the operator to close the premises from Sep. 19 for a period of 10 days until Sep. 28 (both dates inclusive).

3) On Sep. 16, officers found individuals at four tables consuming alcohol at 10.50pm at the outdoor refreshment area at 59 New Upper Changi Road, #01-1248.

The alcoholic beverages were sold and served from a drinks stall at the coffeeshop.

SFA issued an order requiring the operator of the drinks stall to close the premises from Sep. 19 for a period of 10 days until Sep. 28, 2020 (both dates inclusive).

4) On Sep. 16, Ggang Tong, located at 60/62/64 Tanjong Pagar Road, was observed at 9.05pm to have admitted 12 patrons seated across two tables, with six seated at each table.

The patrons were observed intermingling and sharing food one another across tables.

URA issued an order requiring the operator to close the premises for a period of 10 days from Sep. 25 to Oct. 4, 2020 (both dates inclusive).

5) On Sep. 18, Chicken Up, located at 48/50 Tanjong Pagar Road, was observed to have admitted 10 patrons seated across two tables and intermingling at 9.15pm.

URA issued an order requiring the operator to close the premises for a period of 10 days from Sep. 26 to Oct. 5, 2020 (both dates inclusive).

6) On Sep. 19, officers observed a patron consuming alcohol at 11.20pm at the outdoor refreshment area at J.Membina, Blk 26 Jalan Membina #01-01.

SFA issued an order requiring the operator of the drinks stall at #01-01 to close the premises from Sep. 23 for a period of 10 days until Oct. 2, 2020 (both dates inclusive).

7) On Sep. 25, officers observed individuals intermingling with different groups of patrons seated at different tables at Jamboree Bar & Café at Orchard Towers.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) issued an order requiring the operator of Jamboree Bar & Café to close the premises from Sep. 26 to Oct. 5 (both dates inclusive).

8) On Sep. 25, Café de Muse was observed to have groups of individuals queuing at the entrance without observing a safe distance of 1 metre.

Officers also observed that temperature screening for patrons was not in place, and the seats between patrons were less than 1 metre apart.

STB issued an order requiring the operator of Café de Muse to close the premises from Sep. 26 to Oct. 5, 2020 (both dates inclusive).

Another 14 F&B outlets fined

Another 14 F&B outlets have been fined for breaching SMMs, such as admitting and seating groups of more than five together, allowing groups to intermingle between tables, seating groups of customers less than 1 metre apart, and not ensuring that food handlers wear their masks properly.

A total of 13 of the outlets were fined S$1,000 for breaching the measures and one outlet was fined S$2,000 for repeat offences.

240 F&B outlets spot-checked

From Sep. 25 to 26, government agencies conducted additional inspections on 240 F&B outlets in known hotspots.

Among these, 15 were found to have breached SMMs.

The breaches involved groups of more than five seated together or intermingling between tables, seating groups of customers less than 1 metre apart and the serving and consumption of alcohol past 10.30pm.

Agencies are reviewing the breaches and the appropriate enforcement actions to be taken, including temporary closure of the outlets and the issuance of fines.

Fines issued to individuals

A total of 32 individuals will also be fined S$300 each for not observing SMMs at F&B outlets.

These breaches involved gathering and sitting in groups of more than five, intermingling between tables and not putting on masks promptly after eating or drinking.

"While the majority of patrons observe SMMs, there remains a minority which continue to breach them," MSE said.

MSE added in its release: "We urge patrons to be socially responsible and observe the SMMs. Agencies will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against both patrons and premises that do not comply with SMMs."

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here