No new places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, one case from community

A 6-year old boy was among the imported Covid-19 cases today.

Guan Zhen Tan | September 09, 2020, 10:56 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 75 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of Wednesday, Sep. 9, 12 pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,166.

There is one new case in the community, a work pass holder.

No new locations were reported to have been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period today.

14 imported cases

Amongst the 14 imported cases, two are Singaporeans.

Seven cases are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned to Singapore from India between Aug. 24  and Aug. 28, and Ghana on Aug. 28.

Four are Work Pass and Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore and had arrived from the Philippines and India on Aug. 28.

One is a Student’s Pass holder who arrived from Kazakhstan on Aug. 29.

All of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore and had been tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

60 dormitory cases

Amongst the 60 cases residing in dormitories today, 31 are from Westlite Toh Guan dormitory, the vast majority of whom had been placed on quarantine earlier and were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The dormitory currently has 81 cases.

The remaining cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as MOH's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing.

All dormitory cases today are linked to existing dormitory clusters.

31 more patients discharged

31 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 56,492 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 34 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

613 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Top image via Clean and Green Singapore's Facebook page

