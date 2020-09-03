Back

48 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 2 community cases

As of 12pm today.

Fasiha Nazren | September 03, 2020, 03:24 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that there are 48 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of Sep. 3, 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 56,908.

Based on preliminary investigations, there are two cases in the community, including one Permanent Resident and one Work Pass holder.

There are also five new imported cases, who have all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

More updates on the cases will be shared in a press release later tonight.

On Sep. 2, MOH said that 41 cases have been removed from the total count as they were verified to be negative for Covid-19 infection following further investigations.

Number of cases in September

Sep. 1: 40

Sep. 2: 49

Sep. 3: 48

