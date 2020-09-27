Back

15 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 27, no cases in the community

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Julia Yeo | September 27, 2020, 03:18 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 15 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (Sep. 27).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,700.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there are no new cases in the community.

There are also five imported cases. They were all placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers for the past week:

Sep. 21: 31

Sep. 22: 21

Sep. 23: 12

Sep. 24: 15

Sep. 25: 11

Sep. 26: 20

Sep. 27: 15

Top image via Clean and Green Singapore/Facebook

