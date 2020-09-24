Back

15 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 24, no cases in the community & 5 imported cases

As of 12pm on Sep. 24.

Nigel Chua | September 24, 2020, 03:18 PM

There are 15 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday (Sep. 24).

The total number of cases is now 57,654.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there are no new cases in the community.

There are five imported cases, who have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases

Here are the daily case numbers in the last week:

Sep. 18: 11

Sep. 19: 15

Sep. 20: 18

Sep. 21: 31

Sep. 22: 21

Sep. 23: 12

Sep. 24: 15

