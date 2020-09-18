State Courts & Sunshine Place's Giant: New locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 11 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (Sep. 18).

This is the lowest number of cases in a day over the past six months.

The total number of cases in Singapore is now 57,543.

New locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

Here are the new locations announced on Sep. 18:

Giant at Sunshine Place (475 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3) which was visited on Sep. 12 from 2:05pm to 2:40pm. State Courts (1 Havelock Square) which was visited on Sep. 15 from 1:20pm to 2:25pm.

Here's the most updated list of locations, as of Sep. 18:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been

notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

One new case in the community

One new community case was announced today (Sep. 18), a 30-year-old male Singaporean.

He is currently unlinked and was detected at first presentation to a doctor.

One imported case

There is also one imported case.

She is a Work Permit holder currently employed in Singapore who arrived from India on Sep. 6.

She had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and was tested while serving her SHN at a dedicated facility.

Nine cases in the dormitories

Of the nine cases from the dormitories, five had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. These cases were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining four cases were detected through routine surveillance testing.

32 discharged cases

32 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,071 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 38 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

407 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

