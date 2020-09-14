Queensway Shopping Centre Anytime Fitness visited 4 times by Covid-19 cases during infectious period

Earlier today (Sep. 14), the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 48 new cases of Covid-19.

The total number of confirmed cases is 57,454.

New locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

The list of locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases has been updated. Here are the new locations:

Sep. 1, Liat Towers (541 Orchard Road), Shake Shack

Sep. 3, Queensway Shopping Centre (1 Queensway), Anytime Fitness

Sep. 4, Queensway Shopping Centre (1 Queensway), Anytime Fitness

Sep. 6, Waterway Point (83 Punggol Central), Han's

Sep. 6, Queensway Shopping Centre (1 Queensway), Anytime Fitness

Sep. 8, West Mall (1 Bukit Batok Central Link)

Sep. 8, Queensway Shopping Centre (1 Queensway), Anytime Fitness

Sep. 9, Changi Airport Terminal 3 (65 Airport Boulevard), 4Fingers Crispy Chicken

The full list as of September 14:

Summary of new cases

Of the 48 new cases, 47 are asymptomatic and were detected from MOH's proactive screening and surveillance.

There are five imported cases — one Permanent Resident (PR), one Work Permit holder, one Work Pass holder, and two Shot-Term visit Pass holders.

The PR had returned from India on Aug. 30.

Another two are Work Pass/ Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from India on Sep. 2.

The Short-Term Visit Pass holder, whose parent is a Singaporean, arrived from India on Sep. 5. The remaining case, also a Short-Term Visit Pass holder, is a technician who arrived from the US on Sep. 1 on a work project.

All of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival and were tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

There are no new cases in the community.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of two cases per day in the week before to an average of one per day in the past week.

There are 43 cases from the dormitories.

29 had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining 14 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as MOH's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories.

38 more cases discharged

38 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 56,802 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 53 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit. 572 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Top image from Anytime Fitness Website and Google Maps

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here