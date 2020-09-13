Clementi Mall & Waterway Point visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

Earlier today Sep. 13, the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 49 new cases of Covid-19.

The total number of confirmed cases is 57,406.

New locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

The list of locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases has been updated. Here are the new locations:

Aug. 30, Ameen Makan House (4 Cheong Chin Nam Road)

Sep. 2, The Spread (15 Kent Ridge Drive)

Sep. 4, The Spread (15 Kent Ridge Drive)

Sep. 4, The Clementi Mall (3155 Commonwealth Avenue West)

Sep. 6, Waterway Point (83 Punggol Central)

Sep. 7, The Spread (15 Kent Ridge Drive)

Sep. 9, Tekka Centre (Bukit Timah Road)

Here's the most updated list as of September 13:

Summary of new cases

Of the 49 new cases, 47 are asymptomatic and were detected from MOH's proactive screening and surveillance. The remaining two were symptomatic.

There are eight imported cases — one Singaporean, one Permanent Resident, four Work Permit holders, and two Dependant’s Pass holders.

The Singaporean and the PR returned from India on September 5 and 10 respectively. The four Work Permit holders are currently employed in Singapore and arrived from the Philippines on August 30.

The remaining cases are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from India and the US on August 30.

There is one case detected in the community, a 42-year-old male. This case is unlinked and was detected as a result of MOH's Rostered Routine Testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories, even though he was asymptomatic.

There are 40 cases from the dormitories.

31 had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining nine cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as MOH's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories.

65 more cases discharged

65 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 56,764 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 60 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit. 555 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

To date, 27 have passed away from the infection.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via FoodAdvisor and WaterwayPoint.