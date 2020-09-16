Back

People's Park Centre & Complex new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

September 16 update.

Julia Yeo | September 16, 2020, 10:51 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

27 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Ministry of Health earlier today (Sep. 16).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,515.

New locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

Here are the new locations announced on Sep. 16:

  • Sep. 13, People’s Park Complex (1 Park Road)

  • Sep. 13, People’s Park Centre (101 Upper Cross Street)

Here's the most updated list, as of Sep. 16:

Breakdown of new cases

All new cases today are asymptomatic, and were detected from MOH's proactive screening and surveillance.

85 per cent of the new cases are either imported or linked to known clusters. The rest are pending contact tracing.

Two new cases in the community

There are two new cases in the community confirmed on Sep. 16, both of whom are Work Pass holders.

Both are asymptomatic, and were picked up from MOH's proactive surveillance and screening. One of the community cases is linked to an earlier case, while the other is currently unlinked.

There are also two imported cases, both of whom arrived from India. One is a Singaporean who returned to Singapore on Sep. 12, while the other is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived on Sep. 3.

They were all placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

23 cases are from the dormitories, of which 17 had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

The remaining six were picked up through surveillance testing.

71 more cases discharged

71 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 56,955 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 42 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit. 490 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Top image via People's Park Complex website

NTU undergrad took upskirt videos of 334 women at locations such as Eastpoint Mall & his university

Shuan Ho Yan Liang's spree lasted 6 months before he was caught in the act.

September 16, 2020, 09:04 PM

PM Lee writes valedictory letter to outgoing Japan PM Shinzo Abe, congratulates new PM Yoshihide Suga

Singapore's bilateral ties with Japan has grown deeper during Abe's premiership.

September 16, 2020, 07:50 PM

Official Naruto T-shirts, hoodies & more available at Plaza Singapura from Sep. 19, 2020

Show your weeb side loud and proud.

September 16, 2020, 07:07 PM

S'porean & Taiwanese stars pay tribute to Xiao Gui, 36

RIP.

September 16, 2020, 06:58 PM

SMRT bus driver shelters boarding commuters with umbrella at every bus stop during downpour

Truly a good samaritan.

September 16, 2020, 06:26 PM

SBS Transit driver punched repeatedly by passenger who boarded without mask

The passenger also hurled vulgarities at the driver.

September 16, 2020, 06:22 PM

Man calls police after Pasir Panjang hawker upsized his zi char dishes costing him S$21 more

He added that the stall owner had a bad attitude.

September 16, 2020, 06:13 PM

Australian pasta company San Remo does nasi lemak spaghetti to offend M'sians & Italians at same time

Hello polis?

September 16, 2020, 06:02 PM

Free-roaming rabbit garden in M'sia is 1,500m above sea level with sub-20°C weather all year

It is located more than 1,500m above sea level in the foothills of Mount Kinabalu.

September 16, 2020, 04:18 PM

M'sia not rushing to reopen borders as it must not let its guard down: PM Muhyiddin

He urged Malaysians to remain vigilant.

September 16, 2020, 04:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.