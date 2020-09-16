People's Park Centre & Complex new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

27 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Ministry of Health earlier today (Sep. 16).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,515.

New locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

Here are the new locations announced on Sep. 16:

Sep. 13, People’s Park Complex (1 Park Road)

Sep. 13, People’s Park Centre (101 Upper Cross Street)

Here's the most updated list, as of Sep. 16:

Breakdown of new cases

All new cases today are asymptomatic, and were detected from MOH's proactive screening and surveillance.

85 per cent of the new cases are either imported or linked to known clusters. The rest are pending contact tracing.

Two new cases in the community

There are two new cases in the community confirmed on Sep. 16, both of whom are Work Pass holders.

Both are asymptomatic, and were picked up from MOH's proactive surveillance and screening. One of the community cases is linked to an earlier case, while the other is currently unlinked.

There are also two imported cases, both of whom arrived from India. One is a Singaporean who returned to Singapore on Sep. 12, while the other is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived on Sep. 3.

They were all placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

23 cases are from the dormitories, of which 17 had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

The remaining six were picked up through surveillance testing.

71 more cases discharged

71 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 56,955 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 42 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit. 490 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

