Covid-19: No new locations visited by confirmed cases, 42 cases discharged

There are 15 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday (Sep. 24), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced.

The total number of cases is now 57,654.

No new cases in community

There were no new community cases confirmed on Sep. 24.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks, MOH said.

Five imported cases

There are five imported cases, who were all placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Of the five imported cases, one (Case 57787) is a Singaporean and one (Case 57788) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned to Singapore from India on Sep. 12 and Sep. 19 respectively.

Another case (Case 57784) is a Work Pass holder currently employed in Singapore who arrived from India on Sep. 12.

The remaining cases are a Dependant’s Pass holder (Case 57785) who arrived from India on Sep. 12 and a Long-Term Visit Pass holder (Case 57797) who arrived from Indonesia on Sep. 22.

10 cases in dormitories

Amongst the 10 cases residing in dormitories, five had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining five cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as through MOH's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories.

This allows MOH to pick up cases early, including asymptomatic ones, so that they are able to ring-fence them quickly to prevent further transmission, by aggressively containing, tracing and isolating the close contacts.

42 cases discharged

42 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,333 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 28 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

266 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

27 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations reported today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top photo via Ministry of Health on YouTube