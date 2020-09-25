ION Orchard & Paragon among new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 11 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Friday (Sep. 25).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,665.

No community cases

There are no cases in the community today.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

MOH will continue to closely monitor these numbers, as well as the cases detected through its surveillance programme.

Two imported cases

There are two imported cases.

Both imported cases (Cases 57,803 and 57,804) are Work Pass/Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from India and the Philippines on Sep. 13.

Both cases had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

Nine cases in dormitories

Among the nine cases residing in dormitories, seven had been identified earlier as two contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining 2 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as MOH's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories.

This allows MOH to pick up cases early, including asymptomatic ones, so that they are able to ring-fence them quickly to prevent further transmission, by aggressively containing, tracing and isolating the close contacts.

Eight cases discharged

Eight more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,341 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 29 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

268 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

27 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

New locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

New locations reported on Sep. 25 includes:

ION Orchard

Lucky Plaza

Paragon

Here is the full list of locations visited by infectious cases within the last two weeks:

Those who were identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat, and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

