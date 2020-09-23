Back

Covid-19: No new locations visited by confirmed cases, 29 cases discharged

This brings the total number of cases to 57,639.

Ashley Tan | September 23, 2020, 10:23 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported an additional 12 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Wednesday (Sep. 23).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,639.

One new case in community

There is one new case in the community, a Work Permit holder.

Case 57775 had been identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case, and had been placed on quarantine earlier. He was tested during quarantine to determine his status, even though he is asymptomatic.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

MOH will continue to closely monitor these numbers, as well as the cases detected through our surveillance programme.

Four imported cases

Amongst the four imported cases, three (Cases 57776, 57782 and 57783) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned to Singapore from India on Sep. 11.

The remaining case (Case 57781) is a Work Pass holder currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Iran on Sep. 11.

All of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

Seven cases in dormitories

Amongst the seven cases residing in dormitories, four had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining three cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as through MOH's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories.

This allows MOH to pick up cases early, including asymptomatic ones, so that they are able to ring-fence them quickly to prevent further transmission, by aggressively containing, tracing and isolating the close contacts.

29 cases discharged

29 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,291 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 36 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

285 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

27 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations reported today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top photo from ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Award winning nature photographer captures dramatic shot of python at Pasir Ris Park

It was getting ready to sneak up on a heron.

September 23, 2020, 08:17 PM

Adorable kitten sits in front seat of Trans-Cab while accompanying cabbie owner at work

Cute.

September 23, 2020, 08:01 PM

5 weeks jail for S'pore man who intentionally coughed at woman, sprayed her with sanitiser

He pleaded guilty to one charge each of harassment and an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

September 23, 2020, 07:58 PM

Man arrested after punching & kicking 47-year-old man in the face repeatedly at Sengkang

The victim was subsequently conveyed in a conscious state to the hospital.

September 23, 2020, 07:29 PM

Skechers S'pore launches Hello Kitty collection, available in stores from Oct. 1

Kawaii.

September 23, 2020, 07:10 PM

Itacho Sushi has rice bowls with generous serving of salmon roe available from S$9.80++ till Sep. 24

Yum.

September 23, 2020, 06:56 PM

Children aged 6 and below not legally required to wear masks in S'pore

Increased from the cut-off age of 2 years old.

September 23, 2020, 06:47 PM

South Korean Mukbang YouTuber goes on transformation diet, loses 44kg in 500 days

Mad respect.

September 23, 2020, 06:31 PM

Large cinemas in S'pore to allow up to 150 people from Oct. 1, 2020

Three zones of up to 50 patrons each will be allowed.

September 23, 2020, 06:14 PM

Up to 100 people to be allowed at wedding receptions from Oct. 3, including bride & groom

The government encourages couples who are ready to proceed with their wedding plans to do so without delay.

September 23, 2020, 05:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.