NEX & Woodlands Civic Centre visited by Covid-19 cases, 2 new clusters emerge at dorms

8 new locations were added to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases.

Fasiha Nazren | September 03, 2020, 11:29 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 48 Covid-19 new cases on Sep. 3.

This brings the total number of cases to 56,908.

Cases in the community: 2

There are two cases in the community, including a 56-year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident (Case 57012) and a 45-year-old male Work Pass holder (Case 57022).

Both cases in the community are currently unlinked and were picked up as a result of MOH's proactive surveillance and screening.

Both cases were also asymptomatic and were detected as a result of MOH's Rostered Routine Testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside of the dormitories.

Case 57022's serological test result came back positive, indicating a likely past infection.

Imported cases: 5

Among the imported cases there are:

  • Three Singaporeans/ Permanent Residents

  • One Work Permit holder

  • One Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP) holder

The Singaporeans/Permanent Residents (Cases 57026, 57033, 57034) returned to Singapore from Bangladesh on Aug. 31, India on Aug. 22 and the UAE on Aug. 22 respectively.

The LTVP holder (Case 57014) arrived from India on Aug. 23.

The Work Permit holder (57035) arrived from the Philippines on Aug. 22.

All of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore and had been tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

Two new clusters

New Covid-19 clusters have emerged from two dormitories:

  • 14 previous cases are linked to form a new cluster at Cochrane Lodge II (49 Admiralty Road West).

  • Eight of the newly confirmed cases are linked to previous cases to form a new cluster at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory (18 Toh Guan Road East).

Discharged cases

In addition, 137 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 56,028 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 52 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

A total of 801 cases are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

New locations visited

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There were eight new locations added to the list today:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, people who had been to these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

Here's the full list of locations:

Top image via Wikimedia Commons & Google Maps.

