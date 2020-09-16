Back

27 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 16, 2 cases in the community

This brings the total number of cases to 57,515.

Siti Hawa | September 16, 2020, 03:22 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 27 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Sep. 16).

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there are two cases in the community, both of whom are Work Pass holders.

There are also two imported cases. They were all placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in September

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of September so far:

Sep. 1: 40

Sep. 2: 49

Sep. 3: 48

Sep. 4: 40

Sep. 5: 34

Sep. 6: 40

Sep. 7: 22

Sep. 8: 47

Sep. 9: 75

Sep. 10: 63

Sep. 11: 87

Sep. 12: 42

Sep. 13: 49

Sep. 14: 48

Sep. 15: 34

Sep. 16: 27

Top photo via NUH on Facebook

