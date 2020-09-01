Covid-19: No new locations visited by Covid-19 persons, 72 cases discharged

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed an additional 41 Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Aug. 31.

This brings the total number of cases to 56,812

Cases residing in dormitories:

Among the 31 cases residing in dormitories, 16 had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining 15 cases were detected through surveillance testing.

Imported cases: Seven

Of the seven imported cases reported today, six (Cases 56859, 56860, 56867, 56868, 56876 and 56881) are Singaporeans/ Permanent Residents who returned to Singapore from India between Aug. 17 and 19, and Malaysia on Aug. 17.

The remaining case (Case 56880) is a Work Permit holder currently employed in Singapore who arrived from India on Aug. 19.

All of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

3 cases in community

There are three new cases outside of dormitories, all of whom are Work Pass holders.

All three are currently unlinked, asymptomatic and were detected as a result of MOH's rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories.

The serological test results for Cases 56861 and 56863 have come back positive, which indicate likely past infections.

In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

Serological tests will also be conducted on their household contacts.

MOH further noted that overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased, from an average of two cases per day in the week before, to an average of three per day in the past week.

Meanwhile, the number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks.

Discharged

In addition, 72 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 55,658 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 78 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

A total of 1,049 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

No new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

There are no new locations reported today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, persons who had been to these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

