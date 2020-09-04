Back

Orchard malls & Jewel Changi Airport visited by Covid-19 cases, 1 new dormitory cluster

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 56,948.

Siti Hawa | September 04, 2020, 11:05 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 40 Covid-19 new cases on Sep. 4.

https://mothership.sg/2020/09/covid-19-sep-4-update

There are no new cases in the community.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased, from an average of two cases per day in the week before, to an average of three per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased, from an average of one case per day in the week before, to an average of two per day in the past week.

Imported cases: Three

There are also three new imported cases, who have all been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon their arrival in Singapore.

The imported cases there are:

  • One Singaporean

  • One Permanent Resident

  • One Short-Term Visit Pass holder

The Short-Term Visit Pass holder (Case 57057 ) arrived from India on Aug. 26. He was allowed entry into Singapore as his spouse has been seeking medical treatment in Singapore.

All of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

One new cluster

33 of the earlier confirmed cases have now been linked to form a new cluster at Blue Stars Dormitory (3 Kian Teck Lane).

The dormitory is located in Pioneer.

A dormitory cluster was also detected on Aug. 24:

146 Discharged cases

In addition, 146 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 56,174 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 51 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

696 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

27 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

10 new locations visited

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There were 10 new locations added to the list today:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, people who had been to these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

Here's the full list of locations:

Top photo via Sreehari Devadas on Unsplash

