Conor McGregor will fight Manny Pacquiao in 2021

Negotiations are ongoing.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 26, 2020, 10:13 PM

Three years after facing off against Floyd Mayweather, former UFC champion Conor McGregor will be squaring off against Manny Pacquiao in 2021.

The unexpected boxing matchup was first announced by McGregor.

While Pacquiao, who is an elected senator, has not come out personally to issue a statement, his camp has confirmed that the bout is legitimate.

According to a statement by Jake Joson, fellow senator and special assistant, the fight will hopefully be next year.

Pacquiao said he will be doing this for the sake of Filipino victims of Covid-19.

A "huge" portion of the earnings will be for those who are affected by the nationwide pandemic, according to the statement. Negotiations are moving on.

Pacquiao reportedly does not want to publicly discuss the fight as The Philippines is suffering through Covid-19.

The bout between McGregor and Mayweather brought in over 4.3 million pay-per-view buys in the U.S., and more than $600 million in total revenue.

Image from Getty

