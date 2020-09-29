Back

CNA news anchor Glenda Chong shows funny behind-the-scenes before going live on TV

Bad hair days included.

Tanya Ong | September 29, 2020, 03:29 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

CNA anchor Glenda Chong, the news presenter for "Asia Tonight", gives her Instagram followers a glimpse into what happens behind-the-scenes.

Snippets of Chong's behind-the-scenes range from her joking around or chatting with the crew, to footage of her pre-show "routine", which involves her fixing her makeup.

Bad hair days

Here she is, on what appears to be a bad hair day with her hair at an "awkward length".

View this post on Instagram

. . Duck tails . . When you’re trying to grow your hair out and it hits that awkward stage. . The crew was telling me that my hair resembles #astroboy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #lifeOfGlenda #GlendaPresents #bts #ducktail #growyourhair #awkwardstage #tuesday #conversations #TV #whatyoudontsee #ootd #instaphoto #igsg #thingswedo #offair #takeaphoto #snapshot #peakintomylife #newsface #tvjob #newsanchor #bts #behindthescenes #presenterlife #tvlife #lifestyle

A post shared by Glenda Chong 张玉清 (@glenda.chong) on

After someone points out that her hair is sticking out from behind, Chong sheepishly laughs, and says: "Can't be seen right? Ya, it's okay lah!"

The crew also apparently told her she looks like "astroboy".

Chong, on another somewhat-bad hair day where her curls were finally "in place" after "what seemed like an eternity".

Screenshot via Glenda Chong/IG

View this post on Instagram

. . . . . Finally got my hair to “listen” to me. After what seemed like an eternity and contraptions of torture - the curls are in the right place. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #lifeOfGlenda #GlendaPresents #ducktales #curlyhair #growinghair #awkwardstage #conversations #TV #whatyoudontsee #ootd #instaphoto #igsg #thingswedo #offair #takeaphoto #snapshot #peakintomylife #newsface #tvjob #newsanchor #bts #behindthescenes #presenterlife #tvlife #lifestyle

A post shared by Glenda Chong 张玉清 (@glenda.chong) on

 

Chatting with crew, fixing her makeup

Chong also shared videos of her powdering her face, and applying lipstick before the show.

In one particular clip when she was chatting with the crew, she recounted a trip to Paris, saying:

"(Entering retail shops in France) When you're a girl, they will say 'bonjour mademoiselle'. And if you're an older woman they will say 'bonjour madam'. So when I was in Paris, I've always been called mademoiselle! Hahahahaha..."

View this post on Instagram

. . #mademoiselle or #madame? . . Channeling the French woman in this outfit & the French bob hairstyle . . . . . . . . . . . #LifeOfGlenda #GlendaQuestions #frenchbob #frenchfashion #frenchstyle #singapore #TV #whatyoudontsee #ootd #instaphoto #igsg #thingswedo #offair #takeaphoto #snapshot #peakintomylife #newsface #tvjob #newsanchor #bts #behindthescenes #presenterlife #tvlife #lifestyle

A post shared by Glenda Chong 张玉清 (@glenda.chong) on

Another clip of her fixing her make-up and hair:

View this post on Instagram

. . I’m all ready ... . . My routine before I present the news. . . Fluff the hair, plump the lips & ... . . . . . . . #LifeOfGlenda #GlendaPresents #fluffhair #volume #plumplips #singapore #TV #whatyoudontsee #ootd #instaphoto #igsg #thingswedo #offair #takeaphoto #snapshot #peakintomylife #newsface #tvjob #newsanchor #bts #behindthescenes #presenterlife #tvlife #lifestyle

A post shared by Glenda Chong 张玉清 (@glenda.chong) on

And Chong pointing out the horses pattern on her dress, which she found "so cute":

View this post on Instagram

. . neigh neigh . . Subtleties in design. Love my ‘horsey’ getup today. . . . No one noticed the patterns on my dress so I had to point it out to the crew. Did you notice it or not? . . . . . . . . . #lifeOfGlenda #GlendaDresses #tuesday #funatwork #horse #patterns #dresses #TV #whatyoudontsee #ootd #instaphoto #igsg #thingswedo #offair #takeaphoto #snapshot #peakintomylife #newsface #tvjob #newsanchor #bts #behindthescenes #presenterlife #tvlife #lifestyle

A post shared by Glenda Chong 张玉清 (@glenda.chong) on

Previously, a clip of Chong had also gone viral some years back after she was recorded speaking Hokkien.

Funny.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo screenshots via Glenda Chong/IG.

S'porean photographer takes stunning photo of milky way above Sengkang

Starry night.

September 29, 2020, 04:27 PM

Busybody otters distracted by monitor lizards embracing near Pandan River

True blue Singaporean otters.

September 29, 2020, 04:24 PM

Classic Channel 8 dramas The Champion & Stepping Out showing on Netflix from Sep. 30, 2020

Shows that define Channel 8's peak.

September 29, 2020, 04:19 PM

US passes resolution condemning anti-Asian sentiment, sparks racist attacks against Asian politician

The resolution condemns the use of phrases such as "Chinese virus".

September 29, 2020, 04:03 PM

27 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 29, only 1 case in the community

This brings the total number of cases to 57,742.

September 29, 2020, 03:52 PM

Genshin Impact, China's Breath of the Wild-inspired free-to-play RPG garners 10 million players on launch day

Very, very ambitious game.

September 29, 2020, 02:52 PM

'I thought about killing my own son': Kate Pang opens up about postpartum depression

She urged people to pay serious attention to postpartum depression.

September 29, 2020, 02:46 PM

Famous Orient Express Train exhibition with bespoke restaurant & escape room coming to S'pore on Dec. 12

Take a train back in time.

September 29, 2020, 02:35 PM

'I am proud of him for owning up to his mistakes': Bella Astillah on husband Aliff Aziz serving jail term

The couple divorced in May 2019, but reconciled this year.

September 29, 2020, 02:32 PM

Old school biscuits selling from S$1/100g at newly-opened store in Yishun

Relive good old days.

September 29, 2020, 02:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.