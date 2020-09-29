CNA news anchor Glenda Chong shows funny behind-the-scenes before going live on TV

CNA anchor Glenda Chong, the news presenter for "Asia Tonight", gives her Instagram followers a glimpse into what happens behind-the-scenes.
Snippets of Chong's behind-the-scenes range from her joking around or chatting with the crew, to footage of her pre-show "routine", which involves her fixing her makeup.
Bad hair days
Here she is, on what appears to be a bad hair day with her hair at an "awkward length".
After someone points out that her hair is sticking out from behind, Chong sheepishly laughs, and says: "Can't be seen right? Ya, it's okay lah!"
The crew also apparently told her she looks like "astroboy".
Chong, on another somewhat-bad hair day where her curls were finally "in place" after "what seemed like an eternity".
Chatting with crew, fixing her makeup
Chong also shared videos of her powdering her face, and applying lipstick before the show.
In one particular clip when she was chatting with the crew, she recounted a trip to Paris, saying:
"(Entering retail shops in France) When you're a girl, they will say 'bonjour mademoiselle'. And if you're an older woman they will say 'bonjour madam'. So when I was in Paris, I've always been called mademoiselle! Hahahahaha..."
Another clip of her fixing her make-up and hair:
And Chong pointing out the horses pattern on her dress, which she found "so cute":
Previously, a clip of Chong had also gone viral some years back after she was recorded speaking Hokkien.
Funny.
Top photo screenshots via Glenda Chong/IG.
