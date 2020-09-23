Large cinemas in S'pore to allow up to 150 people from Oct. 1, 2020

As the number of new Covid-19 cases remains low and stable, the government has further relaxed the restrictions at workplaces and for some social activities.

Capacity limitations expanded for cinemas

Large cinemas of a capacity of more than 300 seats will be allowed to have up to three zones of up to 50 patrons each.

This is subject to the relevant safe management measures.

Other cinema halls will also be allowed to increase their capacity to 50 per cent of their original operating capacity.

Cinemas can also maintain its current limit of up to 50 patrons per hall to ensure safe distancing between patrons.

Besides increasing the operating capacity in cinemas, the number of attendees allowed at social events such as wedding receptions and worship services has been expanded as well.

