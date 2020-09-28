Chocolate-shaped Mickey & Minnie Mouse wireless earphones selling for S$78

InfoThink, a Taiwanese electronics brand, has collaborated with Disney to offer chocolate-shaped Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Bluetooth, wireless earphones.

The earphones are priced at S$78.12 and can be shipped to Singapore.

Mickey Mouse wireless earphones

Here is what the Mickey Mouse earphones looks like:

In the box you will find spare earbud tips, a wire and a little "tail" which you can use to make the earphone case sit upright.

Minnie Mouse wireless earphones

On the other hand, those who prefer pink can opt for the Minnie Mouse wireless earphones:

Details

The wireless earphones are said to be IPX4 life waterproof and sweat proof, offer immersive sound, clear microphone reception and feature RCV call noise reduction.

Here are some of its product specifications:

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Bluetooth chip: RTL8763B

Bluetooth distance: 10M or more

Speaker unit: 8mm moving coil

Microphone MIC: -42dB ±3DB

Rated voltage/current: DC 5V/250mA

Charging time: one and a half hours

Use time: four hours

Product material: PC+ABS

Size: about 8.5 x 5.5 x 6.7 cm

The earphones are available on Pinkoi.com, an online market place.

You can purchase the Mickey Mouse wireless earphones here and the Minnie Mouse wireless earphones here.

The cost of shipping to Singapore is S$23.25 and S$11.63 for the second product.

Top photo via Pinkoi