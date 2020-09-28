Chocolate-shaped Mickey & Minnie Mouse wireless earphones selling for S$78

InfoThink, a Taiwanese electronics brand, has collaborated with Disney to offer chocolate-shaped Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Bluetooth, wireless earphones.
The earphones are priced at S$78.12 and can be shipped to Singapore.
Mickey Mouse wireless earphones
Here is what the Mickey Mouse earphones looks like:
In the box you will find spare earbud tips, a wire and a little "tail" which you can use to make the earphone case sit upright.
Minnie Mouse wireless earphones
On the other hand, those who prefer pink can opt for the Minnie Mouse wireless earphones:
Details
The wireless earphones are said to be IPX4 life waterproof and sweat proof, offer immersive sound, clear microphone reception and feature RCV call noise reduction.
Here are some of its product specifications:
- Bluetooth version: 5.0
- Bluetooth chip: RTL8763B
- Bluetooth distance: 10M or more
- Speaker unit: 8mm moving coil
- Microphone MIC: -42dB ±3DB
- Rated voltage/current: DC 5V/250mA
- Charging time: one and a half hours
- Use time: four hours
- Product material: PC+ABS
- Size: about 8.5 x 5.5 x 6.7 cm
The earphones are available on Pinkoi.com, an online market place.
You can purchase the Mickey Mouse wireless earphones here and the Minnie Mouse wireless earphones here.
The cost of shipping to Singapore is S$23.25 and S$11.63 for the second product.
