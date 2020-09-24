Chicha San Chen now open at Jewel Changi Airport

Taiwanese bubble tea brand Chicha San Chen has opened its 16th outlet at Jewel Changi Airport.

The store is located at Basement 2 of the complex.

Since entering the Singapore market in May 2019, Chicha has swiftly expanded to more than a dozen outlets in the past year.

Although its first store was in Somerset 313, a number of branches have also popped up in the heartlands.

Wait times at popular outlets can range go up to 30 - 45 minutes.

The brand, which prides itself on the made-to-order model, offers six tea bases.

These are Green tea, Black tea, Cassia Black tea, High Mountain Pouchong tea, Osmanthus Oolong tea, and Dong Ding Oolong tea.

Customers can then choose to add flavours and toppings like honey, fresh milk, cream, or pearls to their tea.

Details

Address: 78 Airport Boulevard,#B2-213 Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore 819666

Opening Hours: 11am - 9pm, daily

Top image via Chicha San Chen