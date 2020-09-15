Back

Overgrown plants in Chengdu's 'vertical forest' residential blocks sparks concerns over mosquito breeding

Everyone wants a personal garden but not all are willing to maintain it.

Sumita Thiagarajan | Zhangxin Zheng | September 15, 2020, 05:18 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Built in 2018, the Qiyi City Forest Garden in Chengdu was meant to be a green paradise for residents.

Up to 20 types of plants are grown at the balcony of each unit and the lush greenery is supposed to filter air and noise pollution in the city.

Chengdu is one of the major cities in China with a severe smog problem.

The "vertical forest" residential project was thus popular back then and all 826 units were sold out in April 2019.

Here's a close up of what each balcony or common area in the block looks like:

via Weibo.

via Weibo.

Lush balconies & mosquito infestation due to lack of maintenance

A year on, the residential area has become overrun with plants as there are no tenants to care and maintain the greenery on the balconies.

Only about 10 families have moved in, according to Global Times.

In the neglected balconies without tenants, the plants are lush and hang over the railings of the eight buildings of 30 floors.

A resident who has moved in for a few months said the plants have attracted insects like mosquitoes, Chinapress reported.

Chinese netizens are divided on this residential project, some voiced out on safety concerns over branches falling from the high-rise buildings while others find that it is a good idea to be living close to nature, HK01 reported.

The project developer said in response that they will provide maintenance four times a year and will also step up pest control efforts.

The project is just one of many 'vertical forest' projects in China, which is meant to absorb carbon dioxide and provide fresh oxygen to combat air pollution in Chinese cities.

Other projects include the Nanjing Green Towers in the state's Jiangsu province.

Top images via Weibo

China, largest plastic polluter in world, to ban straws & plastic bags by 2025

Big steps.

September 15, 2020, 04:57 PM

Pastel & flakey Little Twin Stars Mooncake by S'pore home baker available from S$10

Each Thousand Layer Character Mooncake is priced at S$10 or four for S$35. 

September 15, 2020, 04:29 PM

R&B Tea has cheesy strawberry smoothie with Fruity Pebbles for S$5.90

Looks pretty.

September 15, 2020, 04:18 PM

Osaka hotel has 'party suites' equipped with karaoke equipment, accommodates up to 6 people

Karaoke facilities are available in rooms on level nine to 11 of the hotel.

September 15, 2020, 03:56 PM

Uniqlo S'pore brings back AIRism bed sheets from S$49.90, only available online

For warm nights.

September 15, 2020, 03:52 PM

South Korean actress Oh In-hye, 36, dies in suspected suicide

Rest in peace.

September 15, 2020, 03:50 PM

34 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 15, 6 imported cases placed on SHN upon arrival

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

September 15, 2020, 03:40 PM

Monkey steals napping M'sian man's iPhone, takes selfies & videos with it in jungle

Used to be 'Monkey snatches peach', these days, it's 'Monkey snatches iPhone'.

September 15, 2020, 03:13 PM

S'pore man sells sneakers on Carousell apparently after wife scolds him for buying too many

His descriptions sounded rather upset.

September 15, 2020, 03:00 PM

McDonald's selling super-sized nugget pillows that are too realistic for your own good

Imagine going to bed hungry with it.

September 15, 2020, 01:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.